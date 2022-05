Звук в электрокаре Lucid Air будет настраиваться по горизонтали и по вертикали

The world’s first. Today at @SXSW, we unveiled the integration of Dolby Atmos as part of #LucidAir’s new 21 speaker Surreal Sound system. More on the #LucidxDolby experience.



Hear more from the SXSW panel: https://t.co/YmJCRP5Pfs pic.twitter.com/qCDjYFJMik